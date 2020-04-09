Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Masked Singer' Reveals Kangaroo To Be This Popular Lifestyle Influencer!

'Masked Singer' Reveals Kangaroo To Be This Popular Lifestyle Influencer!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The Masked Singer has revealed another celeb under the mask and this week, it was Kangaroo’s turn to reveal who they were. After going head to head with Night Angel during the smackdown round, Kangaroo was voted out of the show and was unmasked. Kangaroo also performed a cover of Jordin Sparks‘ “No Air” on [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Who was under the #KangarooMask on @MaskedSingerFOX? Find out here: https://t.co/PcmnYBu2gT 54 minutes ago

fishas0607

ゴルフニュースまとめ ‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Identity of the Kangaroo: Here’s the Star Under the Mask – Variety https://t.co/IojDC1jKsH 2 hours ago

URBANTIAN

URBANTIAN™ ‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Identity of the Kangaroo: Here’s the Star Under the Mask - Variety… https://t.co/IQXmz8rz7V 2 hours ago

CelebrityLadies

Celebrity Ladies Stars:People > The Kangaroo on ‘The Masked Singer' Is, You Guessed.. https://t.co/s2CqHzRyjr #star https://t.co/3ePpPkgc2i 2 hours ago

EmpireDynamic

EmpireDynamic ADX ‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Identity of the Kangaroo: Here’s the Star Under the Mask https://t.co/qGfYGaC1mC… https://t.co/mXOT7WPrQS 2 hours ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y ‘The #MaskedSinger’ Reveals Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Kangaroo Is… (Video) https://t.co/14Jxq6QooU https://t.co/27EF9MCspF 2 hours ago

grandma_hockey

annie Laing RT @EW: The Masked Singer Kangaroo reveals what the judges all told her after she got kicked off https://t.co/VVjne7JqDr 2 hours ago

wustoo

Wustoo Masked Singer’s Kangaroo Reveals ‘Wake Up Call,’ Talks Reinventing Herself https://t.co/nCu7HUMd2O 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.