'Masked Singer' Reveals Kangaroo To Be This Popular Lifestyle Influencer! Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Masked Singer has revealed another celeb under the mask and this week, it was Kangaroo’s turn to reveal who they were. After going head to head with Night Angel during the smackdown round, Kangaroo was voted out of the show and was unmasked. Kangaroo also performed a cover of Jordin Sparks‘ “No Air” on [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Just Jared Jr. Who was under the #KangarooMask on @MaskedSingerFOX? Find out here: https://t.co/PcmnYBu2gT 54 minutes ago ゴルフニュースまとめ ‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Identity of the Kangaroo: Here’s the Star Under the Mask – Variety https://t.co/IojDC1jKsH 2 hours ago URBANTIAN™ ‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Identity of the Kangaroo: Here’s the Star Under the Mask - Variety… https://t.co/IQXmz8rz7V 2 hours ago Celebrity Ladies Stars:People > The Kangaroo on ‘The Masked Singer' Is, You Guessed.. https://t.co/s2CqHzRyjr #star https://t.co/3ePpPkgc2i 2 hours ago EmpireDynamic ADX ‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Identity of the Kangaroo: Here’s the Star Under the Mask https://t.co/qGfYGaC1mC… https://t.co/mXOT7WPrQS 2 hours ago ω๏๏∂y ‘The #MaskedSinger’ Reveals Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Kangaroo Is… (Video) https://t.co/14Jxq6QooU https://t.co/27EF9MCspF 2 hours ago annie Laing RT @EW: The Masked Singer Kangaroo reveals what the judges all told her after she got kicked off https://t.co/VVjne7JqDr 2 hours ago Wustoo Masked Singer’s Kangaroo Reveals ‘Wake Up Call,’ Talks Reinventing Herself https://t.co/nCu7HUMd2O 3 hours ago