Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bernie Sanders Wants to Move Joe Biden in 'More Progressive Direction' to Defeat Donald Trump (Video)

Bernie Sanders Wants to Move Joe Biden in 'More Progressive Direction' to Defeat Donald Trump (Video)

Just Jared Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders might be out of the race, but his fight isn’t over. After dropping out of the Democratic presidential race, the 78-year-old senator appeared on The Late Show on Wednesday (April 8) for an interview with Stephen Colbert. During his interview, Bernie had supportive words for Joe Biden, who will now most likely be [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Sanders Out Of Election Race, Setting Up Biden

Sanders Out Of Election Race, Setting Up Biden 00:32

 WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist whose progressive agenda pushed the Democratic Party sharply to the left, ended his White House campaign on Wednesday, clearing the way for a Nov. 3 election battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and Republican President Donald...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kemkem21

#teampisces RT @JustJared: Bernie Sanders plans on helping Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump: https://t.co/T8xJmL2yik 8 minutes ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Bernie Sanders Wants to Move Joe Biden in 'More Progressive Direction' to Defeat Donald Trump (Video) 51 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Bernie Sanders plans on helping Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump: https://t.co/T8xJmL2yik 1 hour ago

filosofella

Filosofella @SurlySerf @zbaile1074 @EricBoehlert @mattyglesias Bernie's out, your claims about him are irrelevant. If Biden wan… https://t.co/3eQBTcji5K 3 hours ago

PauHuck47

Paul Huck Opinion | Bernie Sanders Didn’t Win the Ideas Primary, Bernie praises Castro, wants USA more like Cuba. That is no… https://t.co/LG60ow0kBV 5 hours ago

mrdirtmcgirtsr1

Dirt McGirt Stocks surge after Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign https://t.co/AwA8UfHQZr #FoxBusiness. Need I say… https://t.co/HnDXvEJ3Qn 10 hours ago

modernhomesla

Call Paul's Boutique UR message suqqed. U suqq. Not a Dem. But, Barnyard not gonna give up on his *platform as he wants 2 bolster dele… https://t.co/0IlUDKx5i2 10 hours ago

selina4prez

EmmaG🥀 @davidaxelrod @BernieSanders @JoeBiden @realDonaldTrump Joe Biden has to move closer to Bernie Sanders’policies if… https://t.co/guzvelwXda 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.