Bernie Sanders Wants to Move Joe Biden in 'More Progressive Direction' to Defeat Donald Trump (Video)
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () Bernie Sanders might be out of the race, but his fight isn’t over. After dropping out of the Democratic presidential race, the 78-year-old senator appeared on The Late Show on Wednesday (April 8) for an interview with Stephen Colbert. During his interview, Bernie had supportive words for Joe Biden, who will now most likely be [...]
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist whose progressive agenda pushed the Democratic Party sharply to the left, ended his White House campaign on Wednesday, clearing the way for a Nov. 3 election battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and Republican President Donald...
