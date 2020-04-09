Randy Newman Pens & Performs Quarantine Song Called 'Stay Here' - Listen!

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Randy Newman, the Oscar-winning songwriter, has shared a very timely song with the world called “Stay Here”. The song urges citizens to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic. “I’ve been asked by KPCC [a public radio talk station in Pasadena] to say some words about social distancing, because of my scientific background,” Randy shared [...] 👓 View full article

