Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Rising Rap Star Chynna Rogers Dies at 25

Rising Rap Star Chynna Rogers Dies at 25

AceShowbiz Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The Philadelphia rapper and model, who was mentored by A$AP Yams and known for her affiliation with A$AP Mob, passed away just months after releasing her latest album 'In Case I Die First'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TomDurante

Tom Durante Model and rising star rapper Chynna Rogers dead at 25 --- via @OriginalFresca & @PageSix https://t.co/vgWRPJYUVy 1 minute ago

TraceyBenmore

Flaunted RT @expressceleb: Model and rising rap star Chynna Rogers dies aged 25, her family confirm https://t.co/ROalqN4nm6 https://t.co/uMN4GhIaEB 14 minutes ago

expressceleb

Express Celebrity 💫 Model and rising rap star Chynna Rogers dies aged 25, her family confirm https://t.co/ROalqN4nm6 https://t.co/uMN4GhIaEB 28 minutes ago

981Barbados

98.1 THE ONE Rising Rap Star Chynna Rogers Dies At 25 https://t.co/k647v6y66j https://t.co/YrPqmdeBGP 1 hour ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express Model and rising rap star Chynna Rogers dies aged 25, her family confirm https://t.co/L3mpeWXP9l https://t.co/MBZOvrpF7o 1 hour ago

expressceleb

Express Celebrity 💫 Model and rising rap star Chynna Rogers dies aged 25, her family confirm https://t.co/ROalqN4nm6 https://t.co/0FNHxXzsRS 3 hours ago

ocathome

Brian O'Connell Model and rising hip-hop star Chynna Rogers died on Wednesday, her manager confirmed to TheWrap. She was 25. 4 hours ago

michaelmujwiga

Michael N. M RT @Daily_Express: Model and rising rap star Chynna Rogers dies aged 25, her family confirm https://t.co/L3mpeWXP9l https://t.co/OnsLYskdZu 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.