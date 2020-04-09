Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > A R Rahman reacts to Masakali 2.0; Delhi 6 director says 'it will damage your eardrums'

A R Rahman reacts to Masakali 2.0; Delhi 6 director says 'it will damage your eardrums'

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman on Wednesday took to social media to react to the latest remix version of his classic song Masakali from Delhi 6. Clearly, the new version of the song - titled Masakali 2.0, featuring Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Suataria has not impressed the music maestro.

Rahman tweeted, "No short cuts,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

indiatvnews

India TV RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: #ARRahman reacts to #Masakali2 song, says the original song for Delhi 6 is with 'no short cuts' https://t.co/0B7mQ9ACHU 1 minute ago

IndiaTVShowbiz

IndiaTV ShowBiz #ARRahman reacts to #Masakali2 song, says the original song for Delhi 6 is with 'no short cuts' https://t.co/0B7mQ9ACHU 1 minute ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon #ARRahman reacts to #SidharthMalhotra's-#TaraSutaria's #Masakali2, recalls '365 days of creative brainstorming and… https://t.co/RAxWu2lL2l 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.