Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Gwyneth Paltrow gets 'moral support' from kids while working from home

Gwyneth Paltrow gets 'moral support' from kids while working from home

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, also the founder of the lifestyle brand Goop, is enjoying working from home with a little "moral support" from her children -- Apple, 15, and Moses, 14. She took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a selfie with her kids during quarantine at home, reports etonline.com.


View this post on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Gwyneth Paltrow unwinds with whiskey

Gwyneth Paltrow unwinds with whiskey 00:37

 Gwyneth Paltrow has been winding down with a bath and a "heavy pour of Japanese whiskey" while isolating at home.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JollyHoo

Jolly Hoo Gwyneth Paltrow gets ‘moral support’ from kids while working from home https://t.co/hfcMxjqlcA 10 hours ago

JollyHoo

Jolly Hoo Gwyneth Paltrow gets ‘moral support’ from kids while working from home https://t.co/5LkiwHbNRq https://t.co/WDpkfRl3ro 1 day ago

TelanganaToday

Telangana Today Gwyneth Paltrow gets ‘moral support’ from kids while working from home https://t.co/vVBgZb1qA9 1 day ago

GwyPaltrownew

Gwy Paltrow new Gwyneth Paltrow Gets ‘Moral Support’ of Kids During Work From Home Amid COVID-19 Crisis (View Pic) - LatestLY https://t.co/qRxzNoMR1z 1 day ago

yogendraht

yogendra absolute india RT @AbsoluteIndNews: Gwyneth Paltrow gets ‘moral support’ from kids while working from home – Latest English News | Absolute India News htt… 1 day ago

latestly

LatestLY #GwynethPaltrow Gets ‘Moral Support’ of Kids During Work From Home Amid #COVID19 Crisis (View Pic) @GwynethPaltrow… https://t.co/6mL7tsLtWi 2 days ago

AbsoluteIndNews

Absolute India Gwyneth Paltrow gets ‘moral support’ from kids while working from home – Latest English News | Absolute India News… https://t.co/086FarDJCF 2 days ago

Sunnydays009

Sunshine Child RT @etnow: Gwyneth Paltrow is loving the support from her new co-workers as she works from home. 👩‍👧‍👦 https://t.co/3IT4txxOd9 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.