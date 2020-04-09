Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, also the founder of the lifestyle brand Goop, is enjoying working from home with a little "moral support" from her children -- Apple, 15, and Moses, 14. She took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a selfie with her kids during quarantine at home, reports etonline.com. View this post on ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jolly Hoo Gwyneth Paltrow gets ‘moral support’ from kids while working from home https://t.co/hfcMxjqlcA 10 hours ago Jolly Hoo Gwyneth Paltrow gets ‘moral support’ from kids while working from home https://t.co/5LkiwHbNRq https://t.co/WDpkfRl3ro 1 day ago Telangana Today Gwyneth Paltrow gets ‘moral support’ from kids while working from home https://t.co/vVBgZb1qA9 1 day ago Gwy Paltrow new Gwyneth Paltrow Gets ‘Moral Support’ of Kids During Work From Home Amid COVID-19 Crisis (View Pic) - LatestLY https://t.co/qRxzNoMR1z 1 day ago yogendra absolute india RT @AbsoluteIndNews: Gwyneth Paltrow gets ‘moral support’ from kids while working from home – Latest English News | Absolute India News htt… 1 day ago LatestLY #GwynethPaltrow Gets ‘Moral Support’ of Kids During Work From Home Amid #COVID19 Crisis (View Pic) @GwynethPaltrow… https://t.co/6mL7tsLtWi 2 days ago Absolute India Gwyneth Paltrow gets ‘moral support’ from kids while working from home – Latest English News | Absolute India News… https://t.co/086FarDJCF 2 days ago Sunshine Child RT @etnow: Gwyneth Paltrow is loving the support from her new co-workers as she works from home. 👩‍👧‍👦 https://t.co/3IT4txxOd9 2 days ago