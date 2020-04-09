Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Paul Lambert: Ex-BBC producer who was 'fixture of politics' dies

Paul Lambert: Ex-BBC producer who was 'fixture of politics' dies

BBC News Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Leading journalists remember Paul Lambert - known as "Gobby" - as a central character at Westminster.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NinianReid

NinianReid BBC News - Paul Lambert: Ex-BBC producer who was 'fixture of politics' dies https://t.co/OqzJI0L0Ba 4 minutes ago

twiDAQ

twiDAQ RT @BBCNews: Paul Lambert: Ex-BBC producer who was 'fixture of politics' dies https://t.co/8xq6Gj5Y5Q 6 minutes ago

BBCSajidIqbal

Sajid Iqbal Paul Lambert: Ex-BBC producer who was 'fixture of politics' dies https://t.co/0APp7zCHw3 8 minutes ago

leedurant

Lee Durant Paul Lambert: Ex-BBC producer who was 'fixture of politics' dies https://t.co/FsNMS8Mvuj I am gutted to hear the ne… https://t.co/R3Zv895aYF 13 minutes ago

cornwallchar

Charlotte Morgan Paul Lambert: Ex-BBC producer who was 'fixture of politics' dies https://t.co/Q0AoQuS4Lg 16 minutes ago

AnushkaAsthana

Anushka Asthana This is so sad. When I first moved to TV, I was so BAD at the question shouted at the PM it was embarrassing! Gobby… https://t.co/lzsbcK1kxI 19 minutes ago

nonCOVIDnews

News About Something Else Paul Lambert: Ex-BBC producer who was 'fixture of politics' dies https://t.co/1hJj9Pxx0v 22 minutes ago

my234Radio

234Radio Paul Lambert: Ex-BBC producer who was 'fixture of politics' dies https://t.co/3id4Gylppg https://t.co/dmXbOxhAGt 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.