Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Navya, Abhishek pull Shweta's leg as she posts a throwback pic on Jaya Bachchan's birthday

Navya, Abhishek pull Shweta's leg as she posts a throwback pic on Jaya Bachchan's birthday

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan are the masters of throwback pictures and moments. Their social media accounts are a treat for all the Bollywood buffs and especially people who are their fans and admirers. Today is Jaya Bachchan's birthday and everyone knew there would be a blast-from-the-past photo by at...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published
News video: Jaya Bachchan ANGRY Mood VS Amitabh Bachchan COOL Attitude With Fans

Jaya Bachchan ANGRY Mood VS Amitabh Bachchan COOL Attitude With Fans 03:30

 Jaya Bachchan has rarely grabbed headlines for her polite behavior when in public. We often come across videos of her uncomfortable attitude with media and paparazzi. But on the other hand her husband Amitabh Bachchan has a super cool dude attitude towards his fans and media. We bring to you a...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.