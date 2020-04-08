Why The Beatles split: The true story of the break-up of the biggest band ever

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Paul McCartney's 1970 press release was the end for the Fab Four, but it had been coming for years, and by the time Yoko Ono was answering for John Lennon in band meetings, the writing was on the wall. Mark Beaumont details the flash-points, fights, and behind-the-scenes tensions that led to the rift that never healed 👓 View full article

