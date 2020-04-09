Global  

Everyone's favourite comedy TV show Hum Paanch is all set to be back!

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Continuing with the trend of re-telecasting popular yesteryear shows during the lockdown, now Hum Paanch is set to return to TV screens from April 13. The comedy aired from 1995 to 1999.

As 2020 also marks 25 years of Ekta Kapoor's production, there was one more reason for Zee to revisit it. Hum Paanch revolves around a...
