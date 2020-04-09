Ellen DeGeneres faces backlash for comparing self-quarantine to 'being in jail' Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ellen DeGeneres recently faced social media outrage this week after she compared self-quarantining during the coronavirus crisis to "being in jail." The popular host, who like many TV hosts has made her show virtual amid stay-at-home orders, made the comment on Monday while she broadcasting her show from home. "One thing that... 👓 View full article

