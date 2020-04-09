Radiohead Upload Archive Live Concert To YouTube Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Check out a phenomenal 'Kid A' show from 2000...



*Radiohead* have begun uploading archive live shows to YouTube.



The band have decided to ease those self-isolation blues, handing over some archive footage to fans.



In the coming weeks Radiohead aim to share a number of complete concerts, beginning with a 'Kid A' show from 2000.



Playing Dublin mere weeks after the album's somewhat opinion splitting release, the Punchestown Racecourse set is able to stream in full.



Radiohead comment: “Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in, may we draw your attention to these entertainments?”



The video was directed by Dilly Gent - check it out now.



Photo Credit: *Marc Sethi*



