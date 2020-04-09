Mukul Dev on playing Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi in State of Siege: 26/11: Playing a character like him is not easy

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi was one of the masterminds behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. To play a character like that is not easy, but actor Mukul Dev has done a commendable job and the audience reactions are proof of it.



*Watch the promo here*:



The story on State of Siege: 26/11 revolves around the horrifying terror... 👓 View full article

