Aphex Twin To Stream His Warehouse Project Live Show

Clash Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Aphex Twin To Stream His Warehouse Project Live ShowOn Good Friday, no less...

*Aphex Twin* is set to stream his set from Manchester's Warehouse Project.

The producer played the city's Mayfield Depot last year, an overwhelming live experience from an artist who remains defiantly at the edge.

Recently uploading a fresh cache of material to SoundCloud, Aphex Twin is now playing to stream his Warehouse Project set in its entirety.

Broadcast on YouTube, the set kicks off at 6pm tomorrow - April 10th - and comes complete with interactive visuals.

Edited by Weirdcore, it's bound to be worth checking in for.

Find out more *HERE.*

