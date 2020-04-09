Global  

Manic Street Preachers Announce Two Special NHS Benefit Shows

Clash Thursday, 9 April 2020
Taking place in December...

*Manic Street Preachers* will play two special NHS benefit shows later this year.

The band have decided to act after witnessing the dedication of frontline staff during the COVID-19 crisis, and have arranged a pair of benefit concerts.

The shows will take place at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on December 4th and 5th, and will be their only Welsh dates this year.

The first night is a free show for NHS staff, while the second will be a paid show available to the public, with all proceeds going to NHS Wales charities.

Tickets will be available from April 10th at 7pm.

Manic Street Preachers comment:

“We wanted to do something to show our appreciation, love and respect for the NHS and its amazing brave workers. One free show and one fundraising show seemed the best way for us to express our deep gratitude for all their heroic work.”

Manic Street Preachers will play Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on December 4th and 5th.

