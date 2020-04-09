Global  

Coronavirus Prep: Field Hospitals In Miami-Dade, Broward Being Set Up For Possible Surge In Cases

cbs4.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
South Florida is preparing for a possible surge in serious COVID-19 cases.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Field Hospitals Being Set Up In Miami-Dade, Broward

Field Hospitals Being Set Up In Miami-Dade, Broward 01:20

 Jessica Vallejo reports the additional beds will be ready in case of a surge in coronavirus cases.

