Coronavirus Prep: Field Hospitals In Miami-Dade, Broward Being Set Up For Possible Surge In Cases

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

South Florida is preparing for a possible surge in serious COVID-19 cases. 👓 View full article



Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published 1 week ago Field Hospitals Being Set Up In Miami-Dade, Broward 01:20 Jessica Vallejo reports the additional beds will be ready in case of a surge in coronavirus cases.