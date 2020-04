Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Ramanand Sagar's 1987 series Ramayan recently made a comeback on television in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. While the show has been gathering good TRP numbers, we have sad news for Ramayan fans. Shyam Sundar Kalani, who played 'Sugreev' in the show is no more. Arun Govil, who played the iconic character of Lord... 👓 View full article