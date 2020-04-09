Aaron London Shares New Scorcher 'Think Big' Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

There's a loifi touch to his songwriting...



Rising force *Aaron London* has shared his new single 'Think Big'.



Matching perfectly formed pop songs to left field elements, the songwriter's work has a lo-fi touch to it.



Preferring to keep his sonics raw, Aaron London exemplifies this approach on his latest release.



Out now, 'Think Big' is a display of his ambition, with the young artist utilising a highly conceptual approach.



He comments: "In the past I spent too much time overthinking, when you have great expectations and big plans it can become overwhelming at times. I wanted to control that mindset and focus on creating this year. This led me to the one song, one video concept."



"'Think Big' is an important track for me, as it was the first song I made this year and I wanted to let the world know it was time to stop overthinking and just focus on the now."



Tune in now.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

There's a loifi touch to his songwriting...Rising force *Aaron London* has shared his new single 'Think Big'.Matching perfectly formed pop songs to left field elements, the songwriter's work has a lo-fi touch to it.Preferring to keep his sonics raw, Aaron London exemplifies this approach on his latest release.Out now, 'Think Big' is a display of his ambition, with the young artist utilising a highly conceptual approach.He comments: "In the past I spent too much time overthinking, when you have great expectations and big plans it can become overwhelming at times. I wanted to control that mindset and focus on creating this year. This led me to the one song, one video concept.""'Think Big' is an important track for me, as it was the first song I made this year and I wanted to let the world know it was time to stop overthinking and just focus on the now."Tune in now.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this