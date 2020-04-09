Sanjay Gupta Chokes Up During Heartbreaking Tribute to Charlotte Figi: ‘She Lived Her Short Life to the Fullest’ Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Dr. Sanjay Gupta could not hold back his tears during a tribute to 13-year-old Charlotte Figi, who passed away earlier this week from pneumonia, which was likely caused by the coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Cheesesteak Guy! Sanjay Gupta Chokes Up During Heartbreaking Tribute to Charlotte Figi: ‘She Lived Her Short Life to the Fullest’ https://t.co/bspGN1Xsbw 36 seconds ago CNN Commentary RT @Mediaite: Sanjay Gupta Chokes Up During Heartbreaking Tribute to Charlotte Figi: ‘She Lived Her Short Life to the Fullest’ https://t.co… 37 minutes ago Mediaite Sanjay Gupta Chokes Up During Heartbreaking Tribute to Charlotte Figi: ‘She Lived Her Short Life to the Fullest’ https://t.co/o26Xq8Vber 44 minutes ago