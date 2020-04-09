Billie Eilish Says She Was 'F--kin' Embarrassed' by Grammys 2020 Sweep Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Billie Eilish is getting candid. The 18-year-old When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? singer opened up in an interview with Dazed. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Eilish Earlier in the year, Billie won in all four major categories at the 2020 Grammys, which she reflected on in the interview. [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published 4 days ago Billie Eilish’s “introverted and loner-ish” time in self-isolation 01:30 Billie Eilish’s “introverted and loner-ish” time in self-isolation With many people currently having to self-isolate at home, a large number of people have been using Skype and other video-chat apps to keep in contact with their friends and to combat loneliness. However, Billie Eilish hasn’t... You Might Like

Tweets about this