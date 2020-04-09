Global  

George & Amal Clooney Donate Over $1 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Just Jared Thursday, 9 April 2020
George and Amal Clooney have donated more than $1 million in Coronavirus relief efforts. Deadline reports that they donated $250,000 each to The Motion Picture and Television, the SAG-AFTRA FUND, and Los Angeles Mayors Fund. They also donated $300,000 to the Lebanese Food Bank, the Lombardo Italy Region and the NHS. George is a member [...]
 George Clooney and his wife, Amal, have donated over $1 million to a series of charities to aid funds during the coronavirus crisis.

