Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Gorillaz Drop New Single 'Aries' (With Georgia And Peter Hook)

Gorillaz Drop New Single 'Aries' (With Georgia And Peter Hook)

Clash Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Gorillaz Drop New Single 'Aries' (With Georgia And Peter Hook)Part of their Song Machine series...

*Gorillaz* have dropped new single 'Aries'.

The multimedia pop collective embarked on their Song Machine project earlier this year, an attempt to free up their methods of creativity.

Releases ft. slowthai and Slaves, and then Fatoumata Diawara followed, with a third instalment now online.

'Aries' - released during Aries season, funnily enough - is augmented by the wonderful Georgia, and former New Order bass player Peter Hook.

Gorillaz guitarist Noodle says: “Highly impatient and competitive, many Aries have the fighting spirit of your mythological ruler.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mxdwn

Raymond Flotat . @gorillaz Drop New Inverted Single “Aries” Featuring @peterhook and @_georgiauk #gorillaz #aries #peterhook… https://t.co/12MnAfj6AD 1 day ago

LiteofMind

OG RT @ClashMagazine: Gorillaz drops new single 'Aries' (with a lil help from Georgia and Peter Hook...) https://t.co/w5PW7swTwJ https://t.co… 2 days ago

ThunderHead81

Ryan Rike Gorillaz Drop New Single 'Aries' (With Georgia And Peter Hook) | News | Clash Magazine ⁦@CareyAMurdock⁩ not sure if… https://t.co/3jdI6kQ0iw 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.