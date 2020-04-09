Mike Pence Blocking Coronavirus Task Force From Appearing on CNN Until Network Airs Full White House Briefings
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () Vice President *Mike Pence's* office is apparently trying to force CNN into airing the White House's full press briefings again by refusing to let the country's top health care officials appear on the network.
President Trump harshly criticized the World Health Organization during his daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Tuesday, accusing the organization of being "very China-centric" and "wrong about a lot of things," even as New York City reported its deadliest day yet.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
HE'S IMPEACHED!!! RT @StephenGlahn: Fascilito @VP Mike Pence is blocking health officials from going on CNN to pressure the network to air Trump's full coron… 26 seconds ago
Carol Murray@CNN Mike Pence is blocking health officials from going on CNN to pressure the network to show all of Trump’s comme… https://t.co/hKlfXZc1n1 1 minute ago
Thea Clarke Who knew @VP was as much a #Tyrant as #Trump? Asking for a country in dire need of competent leadership.… https://t.co/oyz7z8EMT4 2 minutes ago