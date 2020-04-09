Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Mike Pence Blocking Coronavirus Task Force From Appearing on CNN Until Network Airs Full White House Briefings

Mike Pence Blocking Coronavirus Task Force From Appearing on CNN Until Network Airs Full White House Briefings

Mediaite Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Mike Pence Blocking Coronavirus Task Force From Appearing on CNN Until Network Airs Full White House BriefingsVice President *Mike Pence's* office is apparently trying to force CNN into airing the White House's full press briefings again by refusing to let the country's top health care officials appear on the network.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump Criticizes WHO As U.S. Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 12,000

Trump Criticizes WHO As U.S. Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 12,000 05:06

 President Trump harshly criticized the World Health Organization during his daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Tuesday, accusing the organization of being "very China-centric" and "wrong about a lot of things," even as New York City reported its deadliest day yet.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

devdev324

HE'S IMPEACHED!!! RT @StephenGlahn: Fascilito @VP Mike Pence is blocking health officials from going on CNN to pressure the network to air Trump's full coron… 26 seconds ago

dixiecrl7

Carol Murray @CNN Mike Pence is blocking health officials from going on CNN to pressure the network to show all of Trump’s comme… https://t.co/hKlfXZc1n1 1 minute ago

Msmanchester1

Thea Clarke Who knew ⁦@VP⁩ was as much a #Tyrant as #Trump? Asking for a country in dire need of competent leadership.… https://t.co/oyz7z8EMT4 2 minutes ago

Thinknotfearnot

Justthefacts @rebeccaballhaus How have you missed it? Trump's using the daily #COVID19 updates as stand-ins for his rallies. Ho… https://t.co/CyRGSFOprm 3 minutes ago

Aunty__Em

Headly Westerfield Mike Pence Blocking Coronavirus Task Force From CNN https://t.co/POwWxpjYem 7 minutes ago

LaochR

R. Lee Laoch Mike Pence is blocking health officials from going on CNN to pressure the network to air Trump's full coronavirus b… https://t.co/G5RCvUkj9Y 11 minutes ago

RunawayScott

Scott RT @VickyPJWard: Mike Pence's office is blocking Dr. Birx, Dr. Fauci, and other top health officials from appearing on CNN unless the netwo… 12 minutes ago

katiewe13647467

katie welch I'm fine with CNN's decision We want the truth not BS. Mike Pence is blocking health officials from going on CNN to… https://t.co/XcPBWAJ9Qm 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.