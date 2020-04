"The Half of It" - cast: Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer, Alexxis Lemire, Becky Ann Baker, Catherine Curtin, Wolfgang Novogratz, Enrique Muricano, Collin Chou Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

*Release date :* May 01, 2020

*Synopsis :* As the follow-up to "Saving Face", "The Half of It" is described a modern day Cyrano-meets-Pygmalion centered on a shy, ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published 8 hours ago The Half of It movie 02:47 The Half of It movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Shy, straight-A student Ellie is hired by sweet but inarticulate jock Paul, who needs help winning over a popular girl. But their new and unlikely friendship gets complicated when Ellie discovers she has feelings for the same girl. directed by... You Might Like

Tweets about this