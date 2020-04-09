Jo Ferguson Dead - Australian Stylist & Fashion Editor Dies at 46 Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jo Ferguson, a popular stylist in Australia and fashion editor for Cleo magazine has tragically passed away at the young age of 46. He reportedly suffered from a failure of the kidneys and liver. “Sadly my inspirational sister Jo passed away defiantly last night, just after midnight,” Jo’s brother, Scott Ferguson, told the Daily Telegraph. [...] 👓 View full article

