Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Is Selena Gomez's Song 'Souvenir' About Ex Boyfriend The Weeknd?

Is Selena Gomez's Song 'Souvenir' About Ex Boyfriend The Weeknd?

Just Jared Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Fans think Selena Gomez‘s new song “Souvenir” is about her ex boyfriend The Weeknd based on a few lyrics in the song. The Weeknd‘s 2018 song “Call Out My Name” features the lyric “Call out my name when I kiss you so gently,” which is similar to a lyric in Selena‘s new song which reads, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Selena Gomez Set to Release Deluxe Edition of 'Rare' | Billboard News

Selena Gomez Set to Release Deluxe Edition of 'Rare' | Billboard News 01:11

 The singer announced on Monday (April 6) that the new version will feature three previously unreleased tracks, "Boyfriend," "She" and "Souvenir," which will appear on the beefed-up version due out on Thursday (April 9).

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.