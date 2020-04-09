Ilhan Omar Calls For Rent to Be Cancelled During Coronavirus Pandemic Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and progressive advocacy organizations following the economic downturn stemming from the coronavirus are calling on rent to be canceled by landlords. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and progressive advocacy organizations following the economic downturn stemming from the coronavirus are calling on rent to be canceled by landlords. 👓 View full article

