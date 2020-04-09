Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kris Jenner Gets TMI About Her Sex Life In Front of Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian

Kris Jenner Gets TMI About Her Sex Life In Front of Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian

Just Jared Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Keeping Up with the Kardashians has a brand new episode airing tonight and Kris Jenner talks about her sex life with boyfriend Corey Gamble! “Corey had to go home and sleep because we were up all night,” Kris says in a clip while out with Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. “You know how that goes.” [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Hollywood Life - Published
News video: Kendall Jenner Reacts To Kris Jenner Making Love With Corey Gamble In Awkward Video

Kendall Jenner Reacts To Kris Jenner Making Love With Corey Gamble In Awkward Video 03:36

 Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian react to Kris Jenner love life. Jordyn Woods reveals she's making music after 'The Masked Singer'. Plus, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being bothered by a Kanye video. #KhloeKardashian #KylieJenner #KimKardashian

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JustJared

JustJared.com Kris Jenner is revealing TMI about her***life in front of her daughters Kendall & Khloe! Here's what she shared w… https://t.co/GPwequdbzs 6 hours ago

meawwofficial

MEAWW Entertainment When Kris gets news of her billionaire daughter being rushed to the hospital, she was worried about her work commit… https://t.co/sIEApt7n2w 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.