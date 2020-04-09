A$AP Ferg, Kehlani and Others Pay Tribute to Late Rapper Chynna

Quickly after the devastating news, Ferg, who develops a friendship with the late star, takes to Instagram Stories to mourn the death the 25-year-old rising star.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources SZA + Kehlani React To Chynna’s Death At 25: “I LOVE YOU” R&B stars Kehlani and SZA are dealing with the tragic loss of rap artist Chynna. The music pair went online to pay their respects to the late 25-year-old rapper...

SOHH 12 hours ago





Tweets about this