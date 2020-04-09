Global  

Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to Kenny Rogers With Heartfelt ‘Sweet Music Man’ Cover

Billboard.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Dolly Parton was one of several artists who appeared on CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares on Wednesday evening (April 8). The CMT special honored the late Kenny Rogers with countless tributes and interviews by his friends and colleagues while raising money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
