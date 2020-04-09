Global  

Kate Middleton's Yellow Sweater Is Already Sold Out - Here Are Some Similar Options!

Just Jared Thursday, 9 April 2020
Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William did a video chat this week to show their support for teachers and everyone is loving the mustard yellow sweater that she wore. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a sweater from Zara, which instantly sold out online after people found out she wore it. Well, if you want [...]
