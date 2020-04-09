Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Fox & Friends Weekend Host Jedediah Bila Says She is Recovering From Coronavirus

Fox & Friends Weekend Host Jedediah Bila Says She is Recovering From Coronavirus

Mediaite Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Fox & Friends Weekend Host Jedediah Bila Says She is Recovering From CoronavirusFox & Friends weekend co-host Jedediah Bila announced on Instagram Thursday that she is recovering from the coronavirus. “I know I’ve been a little MIA. I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19. I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry. My husband is also recovering well at home, and Hartley luckily did not […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Bill O'Reilly Defends Incendiary Remark About COVID-19 Victims

Bill O'Reilly Defends Incendiary Remark About COVID-19 Victims 00:46

 Bill O'Reilly is facing backlash after a comment he made on Fox News host Sean Hannity's radio show. According to Business insider, the former Fox News host said many people dying from the novel coronavirus "were on their last legs anyway." The Twitterverse didn't take kindly to the remark, where...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MM47821446

Freedomfighter 🇨🇦 RT @THR: Jedediah Bila, who co-hosts the weekend edition of the Fox News morning show Fox and Friends, announced on Thursday afternoon that… 4 minutes ago

jacobsberg

Kakistocracy Man RT @JWeber988: Hate it when people catch a hoax. ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ Host Jedediah Bila Confirms Coronavirus Diagnosis https://t.co/HN… 11 minutes ago

OMAHAGEMGIRL

Janice Jhana Elks🌊🍑 ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ Host Jedediah Bila Confirms Coronavirus Diagnosis https://t.co/C5tPMOXyWf #SmartNews 14 minutes ago

herb_kimble

Herb Kimble 'Fox & Friends' Weekend Co-Host Jedediah Bila Says She's Recovering From Coronavirus https://t.co/YHLwjTomq2 19 minutes ago

CltrotLyn

Win the Senate VOTE Doug Jones RT @DEADLINE: ‘Fox & Friends’ Weekend Co-Host Jedediah Bila Says She’s Recovering From Coronavirus https://t.co/LGq4sdrR6m https://t.co/qNg… 24 minutes ago

u_wanna_eh

J RT @TheWrap: 'Fox & Friends' Weekend Co-Host @JedediahBila Says She's Recovering From Coronavirus https://t.co/UHVz6Zzpyc 33 minutes ago

DEADLINE

Deadline Hollywood ‘Fox & Friends’ Weekend Co-Host Jedediah Bila Says She’s Recovering From Coronavirus https://t.co/LGq4sdrR6m https://t.co/qNgFU2VAHg 36 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Deadline News: ‘Fox & Friends’ Weekend Co-Host Jedediah Bila Says She’s Recovering From Coronavirus… https://t.co/iSedpOk0Pc 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.