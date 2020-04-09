Fox & Friends Weekend Host Jedediah Bila Says She is Recovering From Coronavirus
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () Fox & Friends weekend co-host Jedediah Bila announced on Instagram Thursday that she is recovering from the coronavirus. “I know I’ve been a little MIA. I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19. I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry. My husband is also recovering well at home, and Hartley luckily did not […]
Bill O'Reilly is facing backlash after a comment he made on Fox News host Sean Hannity's radio show. According to Business insider, the former Fox News host said many people dying from the novel coronavirus "were on their last legs anyway." The Twitterverse didn't take kindly to the remark, where...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Freedomfighter 🇨🇦 RT @THR: Jedediah Bila, who co-hosts the weekend edition of the Fox News morning show Fox and Friends, announced on Thursday afternoon that… 4 minutes ago
Kakistocracy Man RT @JWeber988: Hate it when people catch a hoax.
‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ Host Jedediah Bila Confirms Coronavirus Diagnosis https://t.co/HN… 11 minutes ago