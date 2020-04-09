Fox & Friends Weekend Host Jedediah Bila Says She is Recovering From Coronavirus

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Fox & Friends weekend co-host Jedediah Bila announced on Instagram Thursday that she is recovering from the coronavirus. “I know I’ve been a little MIA. I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19. I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry. My husband is also recovering well at home, and Hartley luckily did not […] Fox & Friends weekend co-host Jedediah Bila announced on Instagram Thursday that she is recovering from the coronavirus. “I know I’ve been a little MIA. I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19. I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry. My husband is also recovering well at home, and Hartley luckily did not […] 👓 View full article

