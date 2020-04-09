Global  

Rihanna & Twitter's Jack Dorsey Team Up to Support Domestic Violence Victims Affected by Stay-at-Home Orders

Thursday, 9 April 2020
Rihanna is teaming up with Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey to address the current crisis for domestic violence victims in Los Angeles as a result of the COVID-19 “stay at home” order. Rihanna‘s Clara Lionel Foundation and Dorsey are going to co-fund a joint grant that will go to the Mayor’s Fund for Los [...]
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Advocates Concerned Domestic Violence Cases May Rise During COVID-19 Pandemic

Advocates Concerned Domestic Violence Cases May Rise During COVID-19 Pandemic 01:59

 One week into Maryland’s stay-at-home order, Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt released a video directing domestic violence victims and survivors to resources.

