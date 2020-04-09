Global  

A New 'Tiger King' Episode Is Coming to Netflix on April 12

Just Jared Thursday, 9 April 2020
Joel McHale is set to host an upcoming eighth installment of the docu-series Tiger King, to be titled Tiger King and I. The new episode is being billed as an “after show” and will feature new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe. Tiger [...]
 Roseanne Barr calls COVID-19 a ploy to kill baby boomers, Jeff Lowe says a new 'Tiger King' episode is coming soon and John Krasinski delivers some more good news with the original cast of 'Hamilton.'

