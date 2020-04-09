Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Tiger King Is Getting an After Show, Hosted by Joel McHale

Tiger King Is Getting an After Show, Hosted by Joel McHale

E! Online Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Can't stop talking about Tiger King? Hoping for more? You're in luck! In a near-inappropriate announcement video, Joel McHale revealed that he's hosting a brand new episode of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Netflix is releasing a new Tiger King episode

Netflix is releasing a new Tiger King episode 00:44

 Netflix confirms it is releasing a new episode of Tiger King on Sunday, hosted by Joel McHale.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

2tickytacky

Rev. Dr. Thurl H. Ravenscrof RT @TwinSurvivalist: Lions and tigers and mullets and guns and meth and polygamy and did that lady really go back to work after getting her… 2 hours ago

FictionalHist

TheFictionalHistorian The fact that we went from wanting to burn down SeaWorld for animal abuse after Blackfish in 2013 to getting Exotic… https://t.co/eEoJN7xSov 3 hours ago

thepeoplesmovie

The People's Movies Netflix’s Tiger King Getting An After Show ‘The Tiger King And I’ https://t.co/Pjma59lxWh https://t.co/DNiuiuTGKe 4 hours ago

bobbycblanchard

Bobby Blanchard RT @Polygon: Netflix’s Tiger King is getting a new episode this Sunday — an "after-show" series of interviews hosted by Joel McHale https:/… 5 hours ago

LauraHarrisNBC5

Laura A. Harris GOOD MORNING all you cool cats and kittens... ‘Tiger King’ Is Getting an After Show, Hosted by Joel McHale https://t.co/pJrsZIobBM 6 hours ago

SPryce92

Samantha Pryce After watching Tiger king I literally just have “I hate you caroooooole” stuck in my***head and it’s getting a… https://t.co/AS9SFSeP8F 7 hours ago

PCLeftovers

Pop Culture Leftovers 🅿️🆑 This is getting out of hand. Still... gotta love Joel McHale. https://t.co/geYLUVEC9P 9 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @enews: Tiger King Is Getting an After Show, Hosted by Joel McHale https://t.co/DoTXxZvhQa 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.