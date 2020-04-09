Lady Antebellum Channel Kenny & Dolly for (Remote) ‘Islands in the Stream’ Cover Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Lady Antebellum didn’t let self-distancing impact their tribute to the late Kenny Rogers during a recent CMT special. On Wednesday evening, Lady A joined forces with their band to perform “Islands in the Stream” as part of CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares.… 👓 View full article

