Phyllis Lyon, pioneering lesbian activist, dies at 95

SFGate Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Phyllis Lyon, a lesbian activist who was relentless in her push for LGBTQ and women’s rights, and was rewarded for 50 years in the fight when she and her partner became the first same sex couple to be legally wed in California, in 2008, died of natural causes on Thursday morning at home in San Francisco.
