Taika Waititi Jokes That Tony Stark Is Alive & Returning for 'Thor 4' by Leaking Fake Script

Just Jared Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Taika Waititi is playing games with Marvel fans by sharing a fake script from the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder. The Oscar-winning filmmaker is returning to direct the fourth movie in the Thor franchise and he jokingly teased that Robert Downey Jr.‘s Tony Stark would be returning for the film. While going live on [...]
