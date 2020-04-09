Global  

Justin Timberlake Struggling With Full-Time Parenting During Coronavirus Lockdown

AceShowbiz Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The NSYNC star says 24-hour parenting is 'just not human' as he and wife Jessica Biel are self-isolating with their little kid Silas amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
