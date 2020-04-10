Global  

John Anderson Calls Making Poignant New Album ‘Years’ Amid Health Scare ‘A Healing Process’

Billboard.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Country traditionalist John Anderson returns with new album co-produced by Dan Auerbach
