Taika Waititi Reveals If His 'Thor' Character Korg Will Get a Love Interest in 'Love & Thunder' Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Taika Waititi gave live commentary while watching his movie Thor: Ragnarak on Instagram Live and he even teased some details about the upcoming sequel. The Oscar-winning filmmaker chatted with Tessa Thompson (aka Valkyrie) during the live stream and she asked about his character Korg. Tessa wanted to know if Korg will get a love interest [...] 👓 View full article

