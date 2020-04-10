When Maanvi Gagroo was asked to 'compromise' Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Bollywood actress Maanvi Gagroo has revealed a sordid casting couch experience that she once had to suffer, involving a web series maker.



The actress said the incident took place about a year ago, according to a report in indiaglitz.com. The website said that Maanvi got a call from the producer in question, with an offer for a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this andhravilas When Maanvi Gagroo was asked to 'compromise' https://t.co/4G9LzwycNh 7 hours ago Bollywood Buzz🇮🇳 #StayHomeStaySafe RT @ZoomTV: .@maanvigagroo's reaction to 'compromise' is just how it should be! https://t.co/8b2SHIvWx4 12 hours ago @zoomtv .@maanvigagroo's reaction to 'compromise' is just how it should be! https://t.co/8b2SHIvWx4 16 hours ago Bollywood Life Here's what Maanvi Gagroo did when a producer asked her to 'compromise' for work #MeToo #MaanviGagroo https://t.co/1qslFSOwK7 23 hours ago