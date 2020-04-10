Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > When Maanvi Gagroo was asked to 'compromise'

When Maanvi Gagroo was asked to 'compromise'

Mid-Day Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Bollywood actress Maanvi Gagroo has revealed a sordid casting couch experience that she once had to suffer, involving a web series maker.

The actress said the incident took place about a year ago, according to a report in indiaglitz.com. The website said that Maanvi got a call from the producer in question, with an offer for a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Andhravilasnews

andhravilas When Maanvi Gagroo was asked to 'compromise' https://t.co/4G9LzwycNh 7 hours ago

CricBollyBuzz

Bollywood Buzz🇮🇳 #StayHomeStaySafe RT @ZoomTV: .@maanvigagroo's reaction to 'compromise' is just how it should be! https://t.co/8b2SHIvWx4 12 hours ago

ZoomTV

@zoomtv .@maanvigagroo's reaction to 'compromise' is just how it should be! https://t.co/8b2SHIvWx4 16 hours ago

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life Here's what Maanvi Gagroo did when a producer asked her to 'compromise' for work #MeToo #MaanviGagroo https://t.co/1qslFSOwK7 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.