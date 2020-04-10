Global  

#DilSeThankYou: Akshay Kumar starts a chain to thank unsung heroes of COVID-19, celebs join in

Mid-Day Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
In a fantastic and heartfelt initiative, Akshay Kumar has started a chain called Dil Se Thank You, where he has thanked all the unsung heroes of the Coronavirus pandemic, right from the police officers to medical practitioners to nurses who are risking their own lives to save others'. He held a placard that had Dil Se Thank You...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: A look at one group of unsung COVID-19 heroes

A look at one group of unsung COVID-19 heroes 01:33

 As cases of coronavirus soar past 400,000 in the United States, a group of workers potentially expose themselves to the contagion on a daily basis, and they aren’t medical workers. They’re the grocery store workers keeping the supply chain going as America battles the crisis. Gavino Garay has the...

