#DilSeThankYou: Akshay Kumar starts a chain to thank unsung heroes of COVID-19, celebs join in Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In a fantastic and heartfelt initiative, Akshay Kumar has started a chain called Dil Se Thank You, where he has thanked all the unsung heroes of the Coronavirus pandemic, right from the police officers to medical practitioners to nurses who are risking their own lives to save others'. He held a placard that had Dil Se Thank You... 👓 View full article

