Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lil Nas X Feels The Love After Turning 21: “Thank U For All The Quarantine B Day Wishes”

Lil Nas X Feels The Love After Turning 21: “Thank U For All The Quarantine B Day Wishes”

SOHH Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Lil Nas X Feels The Love After Turning 21: “Thank U For All The Quarantine B Day Wishes”Rap newcomer Lil Nas X is making the best out of his 21st birthday. The hip-hop star has lit up social media to acknowledge his special born day. Big Facts On Thursday, X jumped onto his Instagram page with a slideshow of pics of himself draped in all-orange everything. Lil Nas shouted out his supporters […]

The post Lil Nas X Feels The Love After Turning 21: “Thank U For All The Quarantine B Day Wishes” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Happy Birthday, Lil Nas X!

Happy Birthday, Lil Nas X! 00:55

 Happy Birthday, Lil Nas X! Montero Lamar Hill turns 21 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the rapper. 1. He played the trumpet in school. 2. His hit single, “Old Town Road,” originally went viral on TikTok. 3. “Old Town Road” became the longest-running No.1 song on the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

4hhteam

4hiphop Lil Nas X Feels The Love After Turning 21: “Thank U For All The Quarantine B Day Wishes” - Rap newcomer Lil Nas X i… https://t.co/VXVoqqzVUM 1 hour ago

sohh

SOHH Lil Nas X Feels The Love After Turning 21: "Thank U For All The Quarantine B Day Wishes" https://t.co/7PpTEIPRP1 https://t.co/ELjQWYvADY 2 hours ago

MOS6510YT

MOS6510 Models 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 💑 @Airfix Can’t you do this a week before the end of the month? It always feels like an after thought.. I would love… https://t.co/L5jYlH5WtE 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.