Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Tiger King' After-Show Special Gets Joel McHale as Host

'Tiger King' After-Show Special Gets Joel McHale as Host

AceShowbiz Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
To be aired on Netflix on April 12, 'Tiger King and I' will feature brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: ‘Tiger King’ Special to Be Released by Fox and TMZ

‘Tiger King’ Special to Be Released by Fox and TMZ 00:46

 ‘Tiger King’ Special to Be Released by Fox and TMZ ‘TMZ Investigates Tiger King — What Really Went Down?’ will feature "never-before-seen” footage, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter.' The hour-long special will be hosted by TMZ’s Harvey Levin and feature interviews from those close...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.