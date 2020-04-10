'Tiger King' After-Show Special Gets Joel McHale as Host

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 7 hours ago ‘Tiger King’ Special to Be Released by Fox and TMZ 00:46 ‘Tiger King’ Special to Be Released by Fox and TMZ ‘TMZ Investigates Tiger King — What Really Went Down?’ will feature "never-before-seen” footage, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter.' The hour-long special will be hosted by TMZ’s Harvey Levin and feature interviews from those close...