Brad Pitt's awkward experience with make-up artist

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

On TV show "Celebrity IOU", the actor spoke about his bond with his cosmetic experts and also shared an awkward anecdote he had experienced with Jean. "She's family, we're like brother and sister. She's been that person I value so much in my life," Brad Pitt said.



The Oscar-winning actor has worked with Jean on over 40 movies,... 👓 View full article

