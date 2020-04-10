Global  

Brad Pitt's awkward experience with make-up artist

Mid-Day Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
On TV show "Celebrity IOU", the actor spoke about his bond with his cosmetic experts and also shared an awkward anecdote he had experienced with Jean. "She's family, we're like brother and sister. She's been that person I value so much in my life," Brad Pitt said.

The Oscar-winning actor has worked with Jean on over 40 movies,...
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Brad Pitt's embarrassing moment with make-up artist

Brad Pitt's embarrassing moment with make-up artist 01:03

 Brad Pitt's make-up artist is like a "sister" to him - but they still find it hard to talk about the time she had to colour his butt.

