Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Tyler Perry Warns Black Communities of Coronavirus Danger After Death of Charles Gregory

Tyler Perry Warns Black Communities of Coronavirus Danger After Death of Charles Gregory

AceShowbiz Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The 'House of Payne' creator is paying tribute to his longtime hairdresser who has just lost his battle with COVID-19, describing him as a 'warm, loving and hilarious' man.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Tyler Perry Stresses Importance of Social Distancing After His Hairdresser Dies

Tyler Perry Stresses Importance of Social Distancing After His Hairdresser Dies 01:02

 Tyler Perry Stresses Importance of Social Distancing After His Hairdresser Dies Perry issued the African-American community a heartfelt plea after the death of his longtime hair stylist, Charles Gregory. Tyler Perry, via Instagram Tyler Perry, via Instagram Tyler Perry, via Instagram Along with...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Free_RT_

Free RT Entertainment Tyler Perry Warns Black Communities of Coronavirus Danger After Death of Charles Gregory… https://t.co/0EqGmmNeCZ 3 hours ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Tyler Perry Warns Black Communities of Coronavirus Danger After Death of Charles Gregory https://t.co/VW7YqFx9rr https://t.co/qUade9rOap 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.