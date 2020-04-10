Global  

'Saturday Night Live' returning with remotely produced TV show

Reuters India Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Sketch show "Saturday Night Live" is returning to U.S. television with a new, remotely produced show this weekend, broadcaster NBC said on Thursday.
 The late-night show sketch “Saturday Night Live” is returning to TV this weekend with a remotely produced show. According to Reuters, NBC confirmed the announcement on Thursday. The popular satirical show stopped production in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak. The remote broadcast...

