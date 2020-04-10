Global  

Ancient string provides further evidence of Neanderthals talents

Reuters India
Neanderthals used plant fibers to create string more than 40,000 years ago at a site in France where they hunted reindeer, further evidence according to scientists of the ingenuity and cognitive capabilities of our closest extinct human relatives.
50,000-Year-Old String Shows Neanderthals Smarter Than We Thought

50,000-Year-Old String Shows Neanderthals Smarter Than We Thought 01:02

 The world's oldest string shows our ancient ancestors weren't that much different from modern day humans.

