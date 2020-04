Rob Lowe in Talks for Joe Exotic Adaptation From Ryan Murphy Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Rob Lowe might star in a Joe Exotic adaptation from Ryan Murphy! The 56-year-old actor and the 54-year-old screenwriter are in talks to work together on the scripted project, Deadline reports. Rob would take on the role of Joe (aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage), the lead character from Netflix’s popular docuseries Tiger King. Rob teased the potential [...] 👓 View full article

Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published 17 hours ago Trending: Tiger King Adaptation 00:39 Actor Rob Lowe and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy say they are "developing our version of this insane story."

